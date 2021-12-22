Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. announced an agreement with Pic Quik under which Couche-Tard has acquired 19 convenience stores and 2 non-operating properties across the state of New Mexico. The assets are owned and operated by Pic Quik, a successful Company originally founded in 1958. The acquisition closed on Dec. 17, 2021.

The transaction includes 19 high-quality, well-run sites located predominantly in Southern New Mexico that are a strategic fit with our existing network as well as two non-operating properties.

“We are very pleased to welcome the Pic Quik locations and team to our Circle K family in New Mexico,” said Alex Miller, Couche-Tard’s Executive Vice President, Operations, North America, and Global Commercial Optimization. “With this acquisition, we will be able to build on our strong network in the state and grow our mission of making our customers’ lives a little easier every day.”