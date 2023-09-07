Corner Capital has added Juan Kemp to its Downstream Energy Practice at Corner Capital. Kemp’s 28 years of success at Shell Oil Company brings immediate impact to Corner Capital’s established relationships and projects, while expanding its service expertise across all segments of Downstream Energy. Kemp will serve as managing director with responsibilities to include business and customer development, transaction structuring, project management, and capital markets coverage. Juan will be an integral team member in all Corner Capital projects.

Since starting with Shell in 1995 in fuel retailing, he has managed many fascinating global opportunities for Shell in addition to stewardship of Shell’s Retail & Lubricants businesses in the U.S. Throughout this progression, Kemp has held more than a dozen roles and responsibilities. Juan’s team building and intellectual skill sets led Shell to assign him oversight positions of some of its most complicated business units including Wholesale, Lubricants, Corporate Mergers & Acquisitions, Shell Joint Ventures, and company-operated retail assets also balanced with strong functional skills in Operations, IT and Strategic Planning.

“Juan had several options upon his retirement from Shell,” said Carl Ray Polk, Jr. “and we believe Corner Capital is a great place for Juan to leverage his experience for our customers’ benefit. His passion for and intimate knowledge of energy and its transition, coupled with the respect he earned with his prior customers across the industry makes a perfect fit. Our entire team is thrilled about what Juan will bring to our clients and projects.”

While at Shell, Kemp engaged his businesses with a relentless commercial mindset while empowering a team culture of leadership and strategic partnerships with stakeholders. His proven track record of delivering results balanced with innovative ideas on how to provide “win-win” outcomes will be beneficial to the continued success of Corner Capital. Kemp firmly believes strong relationships are forged through trust and respect with his colleagues and business partners.

“The opportunity to help lead a growing firm trusted by its clients for exceptional service and advice,” Juan stated, “aligns strongly with my values, business passion, and drive for excellence in all areas of investment banking to our industry”

“We look forward to Juan’s passionate drive for growing business relationships, and our ability to successfully expand Corner Capital’s investment banking platform to our new service verticals in Forestry/Agribusiness/Agronomy and Residential/Business Services in 2024”, added Andy Weber.