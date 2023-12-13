Copec and Grabango have partnered with the objective to upgrade 100 of Copec´s convenience stores across South America with checkout-free technology. The system allows shoppers to skip the line instead of waiting to check out.

“We are excited to bring Grabango’s industry-leading checkout-free tech to South America,” said Leonardo Ljubetic, Copec’s Chief Development Officer. “We have seen impressive shopper uptake in our former U.S. stores and wanted to expand the innovation to shoppers in Latin America. Grabango’s seamless checkout system will accelerate our ‘First in Service’ program by simplifying the shopping experience, delighting our loyal customers and drawing new traffic to our Pronto stores.”

Copec is headquartered in Santiago, Chile and operates more than 3,000 retail locations in South and Central America, as well as the Caribbean. It also operates the largest fast charge network for electric vehicles in Latin America. Copec is part of Empresas Copec, the third-largest company in Chile by market capitalization, with commercial operations in more than 80 countries.

As the leading checkout-free technology provider for large-scale store chains, Grabango’s artificial intelligence platform relies exclusively on computer vision to deliver a fast and easy checkout experience. With Grabango, retailers can increase shopper loyalty, reduce shrink and improve store operations. The scalable, easily installed system doesn’t require any changes to store layout or product mix, and does not require special carts, wired shelves or entry gates.

“We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Copec by signing a deal to create the largest fleet of checkout-free stores anywhere in the world,” said Will Glaser, Founder & CEO of Grabango. “This partnership is a milestone for Grabango and the industry as a whole. It’s a result of the strong, real-world performance our technology delivers to retail chains. Copec is one of the most innovative global retailers, and we are honored to be working with them across the Americas.”

Copec is an established energy and retail company based in Chile. It currently operates more than 680 service stations and retail stores across Chile and the entire Pacific Coast of South America. To address the energy transition and adopt the new trends in mobility and retail, Copec created WIND Ventures in 2019 to invest in companies across the globe to help scale and expand their technology services into South America.

Grabango is the leading provider of checkout-free technology for large-scale chains. Grabango delivers a next-generation shopper experience and is the only enterprise-class, checkout-free solution suitable for operation in existing stores. Grabango’s artificial intelligence platform powered by computer vision accurately processes millions of simultaneous transactions. The system places no limits on who can enter the store, what can be sold there, or how the products are merchandised.