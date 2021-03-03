Zynstra, an NCR Company, today published the findings from its latest C-Store Technology Insight Report: “The True Cost of Downtime: How reboots, shutdowns and glitches impact c-stores.” The full report explores the deep consequences of downtime and how convenience fuel retailers (CFRs) are seeking to solve these pain points.

According to the survey carried out by Censuswide, 98% of respondents interviewed have had to deal with store system failure, demonstrating how prevalent this issue is across the industry. Notably, 85% of respondents agree that ensuring continuous operations of store technology systems increases revenue from missed transactional opportunities due to downtime.

Consequences of unplanned technology downtime, identified in the survey, include:

Consequence #1: Lost Revenue

Failures of store systems result in average revenue losses of up to $855 per hour.

On average, re-launching systems can take up to 5.43 hours, resulting in $4,643 lost revenue per day.

In order to return to service, 65% of respondents are experiencing this kind of reboot once a month.

Consequence #2: Single Points of Failure

41% of respondents claim at least one component of their technology stack operates as a single point of failure.

65% of respondents say that one of their store systems has to be rebooted at least once a month.

Consequence #3: Replacing IT Touchpoints

The following IT events have caused respondents’ store system failures:

o Security breach – 45%

o Hardware failure – 43%

o Incompatibility with Windows updates – 41% (rising to 88% for c-stores with 251+ store counts)

o Software failure – 32%

As IT replacements take place, 47% of respondents say that a store technician has to be sent to the physical store 50% or more of the time to resolve store system failure, adding yet another expense to c-stores bottom line.

Solving for Downtime with a Software-Defined Store Strategy

When asked where they believe IT can make the biggest difference in reducing downtime across their store ecosystem, 33% of respondents believe more automation of systems will be the key to resolving these issues, with the number of respondents rising to 66% for stores with 501+ locations.

50% of respondents with 250+ stores identified that virtualizing their POS system so they can remove the most common failure part—the physical disc —and run the latest software on their existing hardware with high availability, would make the biggest difference in reducing the impact of downtime in their stores.

“This data demonstrates that addressing unplanned store technology downtime can benefit retailers bottom line,” said Nick East, co-founder and CEO, Zynstra, an NCR Company. “The pandemic has accelerated change in the store. C-store retailers require reliable in-store IT to meet new customer demands and facilitate a convenient and safe shopping experience. Transitioning to a software-defined store strategy by virtualizing retail store systems can play a big role in resolving these IT pain points. This strategy reduces the cost associated with managing, monitoring and maintaining store systems, providing c-stores with much greater resilience and control.”

To read the full report and learn about the next steps retailers will be taking based on these lessons, click here.

Methodology: Survey was conducted by Censuswide on behalf of Zynstra, an NCR company, which polled 100 US IT managers and store operations managers from large convenience and convenience fuel retail stores. This encompassed minimum store estates of 20 to maximum store estates of 501+.