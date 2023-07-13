On Monday, July 24, also known as 24/7 Day, the U.S. convenience store industry will once again celebrate the local heroes within its communities. 24/7 Day recognizes and gives back to first responders, medical personnel, 9-1-1 professionals and Red Cross volunteers who work around the clock to ensure people don’t face emergencies alone. Hosted by the NACS Foundation, this year’s event gives a “High 5 for Heroes” in the form of a unique offer (such as a free coffee or free breakfast sandwich) to thank first responders with a token of gratitude from one of their largest supporters—the convenience store industry. The event will also raise awareness and donations for the American Red Cross.

“Just like first responders, convenience stores and their workers provide essential services, while also acting as a reliable and safe hub for members of their community to connect, socialize and share,” said Stephanie Sikorski, Executive Director of the NACS Foundation. “So much of the work that both first responders and convenience store workers do is not seen by the public. This celebration was created to shine a bright light on their service, showing them that we see how much they do and saluting them for their incredible efforts.”

This is an event all first responders can take part in as 93% of Americans live within just 10 minutes of a convenience store, including 86% of rural Americans. This year, Anheuser-Busch, with the support of its brands Budweiser and Bud Light, is also joining as a key supplier partner. From July 1 through August 31, Anheuser-Busch will donate for every Budweiser and Bud Light case sold* to Folds of Honor. A partner of Anheuser-Busch for 13 years, Folds of Honor recently extended their scholarship program to include the families of America’s first responders including police, fire, EMTs, and paramedics.

Convenience stores are an integral part of everyday life across the United States. There are more than 150,000-plus convenience stores and they conduct 160 million transactions a day across every community in the country. This year, more than 30,000 convenience stores are participating in the 24/7 Day celebration including: 1 Stop, 7-Eleven** and DK, Admiral, Allsup’s, Apple Market, Au Energy, LLC – Loop Neighborhood Stores, Bread & Butter Shop, BreadBox, Casey’s, Certified Oil, CFCA, Corner Mart, Cumberland Farms, Dixie Mart, Enmarket, Express Stop, ExtraMile, E-Z Mart, Fas mart, fastmarket, Fastrac, Flash Market, Garrett’s Family Market and Rapid Refill Convenience Stores, G&M Food Mart, Handy Mart, High’s, Jaco Oil – Fastrip, JBDewar Inc – Pride Pacific, Jetz, Jiffi Stop, Jiffy Stop Food Marts, Kum and Go, KwikShop, Lemmen, Li’l Cricket, Loaf N’ Jug, Loop Neighborhood Markets, Market Express, Minit Mart**, Next Door Store, OnCue**, Pride, Quarles, Quik Stop, R Store, RaceTrac, Roadrunner Markets, Rose Mart, Rutter’s, Scotchman, Sheetz, shore stop, Sprint, St. Romain Oil Co./Y-Not Stop, The Convenience Group, The Hub Convenience Stores, The Markets of Tiger Fuel Company, Tom Thumb, Town Star, TXB, Turkey Hill, Uncle’s, Village Pantry, Yesway and Young’s.

Participating retailers each support 24/7 Day in their own unique way, from offering free coffee, fountain and frozen drinks to a free breakfast and free bottled water for first responders in uniform or with a badge. A full list of participants, as well as what each store is offering, is available at 247Day.org.

“We hope you will join us in supporting the incredible community heroes who work tirelessly to lift up and help others during disasters and other crises,” said Nathan Measom, Director of Cause Marketing for the American Red Cross. “We are grateful for this continued partnership, which is a unique celebration of those on the front line and the stores that support them. Along with the NACS Foundation, we look forward to giving a much deserved and well-earned high five to so many people on this fifth 24/7 Day.”

In addition to visiting a convenience store on 24/7 Day, the NACS Foundation invites the public to also take part by: