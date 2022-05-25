The NACS Foundation is kicking off its fourth 24/7 Day on July 24 and encourages convenience retailers and their supplier partners to join the celebration.

Now in its fourth year, 24/7 Day is the only day that celebrates the partnership between the convenience store industry and those on the front lines in our communities. The NACS Foundation Response Relief program’s signature event celebrates and recognizes the first responders, medical and emergency professionals and Red Cross volunteers who are there for their communities during times of need. The event unifies the collective efforts of tens of thousands of convenience stores that honor and thank those who work 24/7 with items like a hot cup of coffee, cold beverage or a breakfast sandwich.

The first 24/7 Day event in 2018 had three retail partners: Sheetz, Wawa and RaceTrac. Last year, participation increased by more than 1,000% with 30,000-plus convenience retail locations across the U.S. celebrating 24/7 Day, showcasing how the convenience retailing industry is stronger together.

“Most convenience stores are open 24/7, which is especially important during times of need, like wildfires, tornadoes, hurricanes or snowstorms. These are the times when communities not only rely on their local c-store for essentials, but also the first responders and American Red Cross volunteers who are dedicated to keeping our communities safe,” said Stephanie Sikorski, NACS vice president of marketing and executive director of the NACS Foundation.

There is no cost for retailers and suppliers to join the 24/7 Day celebration at the entry level, and participation is flexible and structured around the needs and goals of each company.

To learn more about participating in this year’s 24/7 Day, contact Sikorski at ssikorski@convenience.org or (703) 518-4231, or visit 247day.org