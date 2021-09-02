ConocoPhillips announced disaster relief donations of $500,000 to be allocated between the American Red Cross and local United Way organizations to support relief efforts in Louisiana from Hurricane Ida. The company will also match donations from ConocoPhillips’ U.S. employees.

“Our thoughts are with the local communities who are dealing with the widespread devastation brought by Hurricane Ida,” said Ryan Lance, chairman and chief executive officer. “We are committed to assisting as they rebuild and want to extend our gratitude to the emergency responders, volunteers and organizations like the Red Cross and United Way that are stepping in to help those in need.”

ConocoPhillips, through its wholly owned subsidiary The Louisiana Land and Exploration Company LLC, is the largest private wetlands owner in Louisiana and maintains an office in Houma. For decades, the company has practiced responsible stewardship of its coastal wetlands and has collaborated with public and nonprofit entities on projects designed to protect and restore Louisiana’s coast.