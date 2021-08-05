It’s unlikely that planners 25 years ago could have envisioned the rapid growth of online shopping and how this would affect urban freight delivery demand and in-person shopping trips. What effect does this rise in at-home delivery have on vehicle miles traveled, fuel demand, use of alternative vehicles, etc.?

The Department of Energy’s Smart Mobility Laboratory Consortium is a multi-year, multi-laboratory collaborative that brings the most skilled transportation scientists and engineers together to further understand the energy implications and opportunities of advanced mobility solutions for questions like these.

Join us TODAY for a COMPLIMENTARY webinar, as Dr. Monique Stinson, Technical Manager of Freight Systems and Analytics with Argonne National Laboratory, presents results and insights on urban retail transportation trends from the SMART Mobility Capstone reports.