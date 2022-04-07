Comdata, a FLEETCOR company and world leader in payment innovation, announced today the launch of a new solution in partnership with Motorq, a leading connected-car data and analytics company. This solution would enable the capture of charge event data directly from electric vehicles (EV) and allow for fleet managers to accurately pay employees for EV charging costs – even when employees charge company vehicles at home. Comdata’s “Charge Anywhere” solution, powered by Motorq, effectively removes charging as the biggest barrier for EV adoption.

Widespread EV adoption for fleets continue to face impediments due to a lack of convenience, control, and data insights for fleet managers. As a trusted innovator in commercial fleet payment solutions for over 50 years, Comdata is steering the industry toward a future of EV-powered fleets. The company’s latest EV solution removes EV adoption roadblocks by leveraging data captured from eligible electric vehicles to track charging events’ type and location, calculate costs, and manage expense reimbursements.

“We wanted to bridge the goals for corporate sustainability commitments with the operational needs of our fleet manager customers,” says Alexey Gavrilenya, FLEETOR’s Group President of North America Fuel. “We have landed on a solution that helps our customers track and reduce EV charging costs and advances fleet management data like never before.”

The Comdata-Motorq end-to-end charge payment, tracking, and reimbursement system revolutionizes the way that fleets can roll out EV solutions. “When it comes to charging, the electric vehicle itself is the single point of truth,” said Arun Rajagopalan, co-founder and CEO of Motorq. “Because we can access vehicle data, our solution is able to track and report on any type of charging event from any type of location—even homeowners’ garages. By enabling home charging reimbursement, FLEETCOR and Motorq are now able to eliminate one of the last remaining barriers to EV adoption and unlock the full potential of fleets to go electric.”

The new solution is now available to existing Comdata customers.