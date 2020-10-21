Comdata Inc., a FLEETCOR company and world leader in payment innovation solutions, today launched the next generation of Enhanced Authorization Controls, a digital solution that helps prevent fuel fraud in the fleet industry. For decades, Comdata’s Enhanced Authorization Controls have helped limit and prevent both driver and third party fuel fraud losses. The latest evolution of this system now combines real-time truck location, tank capacity, and tank level data into the fuel card authorization process to help prevent financial losses related to card fraud and driver theft.

“The trucking industry is especially vulnerable to fraud at the pump, costing businesses millions of dollars each year,” said Eric Dowdell, president of North America trucking for Comdata. “Our enhanced authorization system is reliable and trusted, and we look forward to enhancing these capabilities over time to help meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

This new product feature makes the ‘invisible, visible’ by integrating real-time GPS/ELD vehicle location, merchant location, and vehicle diagnostic data seamlessly with Comdata’s fuel card authorization platform to help detect and prevent driver misuse and fraud. Fleet managers can set customizable ‘decision rules’ that will automatically apply when the system is triggered by suspicious activity, such as buddy fueling, skimming, fuel theft, card counterfeiting and other illegal activity.

“Security and control is a top priority for fleet managers and our customers,” said Justin King, senior vice president of product and innovation for Comdata. “The combination of real-time data capture from the vehicle and our payment processing platform makes it that much easier for fleets to mitigate financial losses related to fraud and misuse.”

This new product feature is part of Comdata’s innovative fuel payment system, and is available to fuel card customers.

For more information, existing customers are encouraged to contact their representative, or inquiries may be made by directly calling 800-266-3282.