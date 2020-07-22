Comdata Inc., a FLEETCOR company and world leader in payment innovation, announced today it is expanding the available offerings of its National Tire Discount Program to include light truck and passenger tires from leading tire manufacturer, Goodyear. Under the program, fleets benefit from discounts up to 65% off on tires at over 3,000 locations nationwide.

Now in its second year, Comdata’s tire discount program offers its customers discounts averaging over $200 less than the lowest advertised tire cost on commercial truck tires. The addition of Goodyear light truck and passenger tires adds over 1,600 more SKUs to the tire discount program for Comdata customers to access.

“We recognize that the current economic environment has placed a greater strain on fleets and owner operators amid the pandemic,” commented Justin King, Senior Vice President of Product and Innovation for Comdata’s North American Trucking Division. “For over 50 years, Comdata has supported fleet owners and drivers with access to resources that keep vehicles on the road, while improving operational efficiency.”

Dedicated to providing customers with tools to effectively run their businesses, Comdata offers a suite of services designed to help trucking fleets address their most critical operating challenges—lowering costs, staying compliant, and accessing the capital they need to be efficient.

“This program has been a success since we launched it in 2019,” added King. “By expanding our offerings, Comdata continues to stand by its commitment to its customers.”

The National Tire Discount Program is available to any fleet with a Comdata card account. For more information about the program, customers can visit www.comdata.com or call Comdata at 1-800-833-8640.