Chevron named Colonial Oil Industries, Inc. a recipient of the Regal Class Marketer Program and congratulates them on achieving “Gold” status for their performance in 2021. The award recognizes partners that go above and beyond in customer first experience, brand image, training, and volume growth at Chevron/Texaco branded storefronts.

“The Retail Sales Team is making Colonial Oil proud everyday through their customer service, entrepreneurial growth efforts, and dedication. I’m so happy that Chevron has

recognized this hard work. This award improves Colonial Oil’s strength as a branded marketer.” says Jennifer Bowman, Vice President of Wholesale Fuel Operations at Colonial Oil Industries, Inc.

Colonial Oil Industries achieved the top 1% rating in the Mystery Shop Scores and Image Shops in 2021 for the management of our Chevron/Texaco sites.