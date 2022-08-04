Savannah-based Colonial Oil Industries, Inc. (COI) announced the appointment of Bob Kenyon as division president. The Savannah-based subsidiary of Colonial Group, Inc. has been a trusted name in the fuel and lubricant management business for over 100 years.

“Bob has the expertise and knowledge of the industry to lead COI into the future,” said Christian Demere, Colonial Group president and CEO. “More importantly, he has the leadership skills to develop and build upon the great team we have here at Colonial. Bob is high-energy and extremely enthusiastic about growing the business and building great teams. I am excited to work with him and look forward to what is to come for the divisions he will lead.”

In his new position, Kenyon will report to Colonial Group COO Brett Giesick.

With more than 28 years of experience in fuel operations, he most recently served as senior vice president, Sales & Marketing for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. Kenyon is also the former president of Atlas Oil Company where he led the company’s nationwide sales, marketing, supply, operations and administrative resources spanning 20 terminals and more than 900 employees.

Colonial Oil Industries is one of the largest independent oil companies in the Southeast, having served the region since 1921. With strategic ocean storage in Savannah; Charleston, SC; and Jacksonville, FL; as well as numerous terminals along the pipelines, the company has an extensive network to supply gasoline and diesel fuel to the Eastern U.S. and additionally operates a broad petroleum distribution network throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida to support lubricant and diesel exhaust fluid demand.

Kenyon holds a BBA in business management from Eastern Michigan University. He has also completed advanced executive education studies at the University of Michigan. He serves on the board of the American Diabetes Association of Michigan and is a member of the Society of Independent Gasoline Marketers Association.

“Colonial Oil Industries, Inc. is one of the nation’s leading energy distributors with a proud history of performance for over 100 years,” Kenyon said. “My family and I are excited to be relocating to Savannah and we look forward to an exciting and impactful road ahead.”