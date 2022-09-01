The American Petroleum Institute (API) today announced the promotion of Cole Ramsey to Vice President of Upstream Policy. In this role, Ramsey will lead the API Upstream team, manage API’s Upstream Committee and spearhead the coordination of Upstream oil and natural gas issues across the organization to help advance API’s mission. Ramsey, who currently serves as Counsel in API’s Office of the General Counsel, will begin his new role on September 6.

“In his time at API, Cole has leveraged crucial subject-matter expertise and provided effective management of priority industry issues to drive positive policy outcomes,” said API Senior Vice President of Policy, Economics and Regulatory Affairs Frank Macchiarola. “I am confident that his industry and member-company experience will serve API and our members well and will make him an impactful leader for the Upstream team and API.”

“I look forward to taking on this new challenge and am honored to be leading the Upstream Policy Team – a talented group of problem solvers who work every day to advance policies that support U.S. energy development and security,” said Ramsey.

Ramsey joined API in 2018 as policy advisor and project coordinator for The Environmental Partnership, a program that brings together companies from all sectors of the industry with the goal of continuously improving environmental performance. Last year, Ramsey was promoted to Counsel in the Office of the General Counsel where he continued to partner with the Upstream Policy Team on legal matters.

Prior to joining API, Ramsey spent six years working in ExxonMobil’s US exploration and production, gas and power marketing, and refining and supply groups. He is a graduate of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and South Texas College of Law.