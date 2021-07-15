CloudTrucks, a technology-driven trucking carrier, today announced the official rollout of a fuel discount program in partnership with Road Ranger, an Illinois-based chain of travel centers, truck stops and convenience stores. The new program offers CloudTrucks’ growing network of Owner-Operators a 20-cent discount per gallon at all participating Road Ranger locations across the mid-western United States.

“We recognize the imperativeness of maximizing drivers’ revenue and know that fuel is one of the largest costs associated with owning a trucking business,” said Tobenna Arodiogbu, CEO and Co-Founder, CloudTrucks. “Road Ranger is an incredibly valuable partner for this program and we hope to continue expanding our partnerships to reach the entire country.”

Truck drivers are encouraged to use CloudTruck’s CT Cash, a free instant pay and cash card developed in collaboration with Visa, to purchase fuel at a partner location. Upon purchasing fuel at the retail price, drivers can see the discount applied immediately on the user’s CT Cash balance.

“With all the challenges and associated costs that truck drivers face on the road, we are eager to collaborate with CloudTrucks on the fuel discount program,” said Ryan Arnold, VP of Marketing, Road Ranger. “Over 20 percent of drivers’ costs are fuel-related, and we, ultimately, want this partnership to put more money back in the pockets of these hardworking drivers.”

The data collected from the fuel discount program will assist CloudTrucks in better understanding the overall cost structure and enable tailored reporting and recommendations for its drivers. From the program’s initial beta period in June 2021, CloudTrucks has seen nearly double of monthly CT Cash transactions at Road Ranger locations and a substantial increase in total dollars spent with the carrier’s instant pay and cash card.

To join CloudTrucks’ growing network of Owner-Operators, you can inquire here or call (469) 250-1214.