Clean Fuels Alliance America thanked USDA for announcing new Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program grants for 59 projects, including ones that will increase consumer access to biodiesel from California to New Hampshire. The industry appreciates USDA’s commitment to make additional funding available on a quarterly basis, with five application windows between July 1, 2023, and Sept. 30, 2024. Clean Fuels applauds USDA’s emphasis on fuel and home heating oil distribution projects.

Clean Fuels congratulates member companies and industry partners that received matching funds for projects, including Crimson Renewable Energy, New Leaf, and World Energy. The HBIIP grants provide matching funds for companies investing in new pumps, fuel storage, distribution and transportation infrastructure for biodiesel. Out of the $25 million in grants announced today, more than $6.9 million will be used to support consumer access to more than 104 million gallons of biodiesel.

“Clean Fuels and its members appreciate the partnership with USDA to support industry investments in infrastructure for biodiesel,” said Kurt Kovarik, Vice President of Federal Affairs with Clean Fuels. “This program enjoys bipartisan congressional support and it is successfully opening new markets to biodiesel.”

“Clean Fuels congratulates member companies Crimson Renewable Energy, New Leaf, and World Energy for specific projects and applauds the overall progress for the entire industry,” Kovarik continued. “These projects will increase the supply of better, cleaner fuels in states and regions where consumer demand is increasing quickly.”