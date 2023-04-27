Clean Fuels Alliance America welcomed an amendment from Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-TX) to the Limit, Save, Grow Act of 2023. The legislation would raise the nation’s debt limit and make substantial changes to clean energy tax credits. The amendment would preserve the biodiesel and renewable diesel blenders credit as it is in current law.

“The clean fuels industry thanks all of the House members who sought to preserve predictability and stability in tax policy,” stated Kurt Kovarik, Vice President of Federal Affairs with Clean Fuels. “The biodiesel, renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel industry and partners who provide feedstocks have made substantial investments in new capacity to meet demand for cleaner, better fuels. Stable policy is key to continued growth, job creation, and environmental benefits.”

Clean Fuels expressly thanks Reps. Mark Alford (R-MO), Angie Craig (D-MN), Randy Feenstra (R-IA), Brad Finstad (R-MN), Michelle Fischbach (R-MN), Ashley Hinson (R-IA), Marianette Miller-Meeks (R-IA), Zach Nunn (R-IA), Adrian Smith (R-NE), and Derrick Van Orden (R-WI) for sponsoring and supporting amendments to preserve the biodiesel and renewable diesel blender tax incentive.