At the center of one of the most transformative times in history for clean fuels, where biodiesel, renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel are gaining unprecedented traction across powerhouse markets, the annual Clean Fuels Conference has officially opened to eager participants.

The event, hosted by Clean Fuels Alliance America, takes place in vibrant Fort Worth, Texas February 5-8, 2024. The conference boasts an impressive speaker lineup and rich educational content addressing some of the top energy issues of our time. Attendees will learn the latest on the next generation of low-carbon fuel policies, feedstock development opportunities and decarbonization efforts from leading Fortune 500 companies, among other hot topics.

Distinguished speakers confirmed for the event include:

Angela Caddell, Vice President, Agricultural Products, BNSF Railway

David Allen, Vice President & Chief Sustainability Officer, PepsiCo Foods North America

Colin Huwyler, CEO, Optimus Technologies

Jill Blickstein, Vice President of Sustainability, American Airlines

Helen Giles, Director of Environmental Sustainability, Southwest Airlines

Randall Stuewe, Chairman & CEO, Darling Ingredients

John Jansen, Vice President, Marketing, United Soybean Board

The event will also spotlight Original Equipment Manufacturers, facing a ticking clock on aggressive new vehicle emissions standards and climate policy goals. An all-star lineup of OEMs, fleets, and industry experts will share their strategies and how higher blends of high-quality biodiesel and renewable diesel fit into their plan of action.

“As the world heads full speed toward Net Zero, we look forward to welcoming our attendees to one of our most impactful conferences yet,” said Clean Fuels CEO Donnell Rehagen. “We have much to discuss as our fuels gain the recognition they deserve as the single, best way to decarbonize the liquid transportation industry with today’s technology. This conference is THE place where clean fuels business gets done.”

In addition to the event’s productive networking opportunities, planned educational sessions include:

“Now That’s Refreshing! Biodiesel, RD and a New Generation in Decarbonization”

“Bullish on Biodiesel, Soaring with SAF”

“Chill Out: Winter’s Promising Oils, Cash Crops and Carbon Tools”

“Extreme Carbon Makeover: Clean Fuels and the Next Generation of LCFS Policies”

“The Low Score: Lowering Carbon Intensity with Climate-Smart Ag”

“The Time Value of Carbon: OEMs and Fleets Tackle the GHG Challenge”

“New Policy Priorities for the Clean Fuels Industry”

“A Stand-Out Standard: Spec Evolutions Clear Path for Biodiesel’s Bright Future”

The deadline for early bird registration pricing is November 17. A limited number of booth spaces remain, and several sponsorship opportunities are still available. Visit CleanFuelsConference.org to learn more.