Clean Energy Fuels Corp. announced new and extended contracts for more than 58 million gallons of Redeem™ renewable natural gas (RNG) to accommodate the continued demand for the sustainable fuel from key business segments including heavy duty trucking, solid waste and public transit.

“Our customers have continued to operate their essential businesses at a very high level, despite significant challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Nate Jensen, senior vice president renewable fuels, Clean Energy. “This means that essential employees are able to get to work, refuse is collected every day, and goods movement continues uninterrupted throughout the U.S. Our customers have demonstrated their commitment to sustainable transportation by enthusiastically embracing our ultra-low carbon Redeem RNG. In response, we have significantly augmented our supplies of Redeem RNG and expect to provide ever-increasing volumes of the clean, sustainable fuel to our customers.”

Clean Energy’s Redeem was the first commercially available RNG vehicle fuel, derived from capturing the biogenic methane produced by the decomposition of organic waste from dairies, landfills, and wastewater treatment plants. Redeem reduces climate-harming greenhouse gas emissions by at least 70 percent, and even up to 300 percent depending on the source of the RNG, making it a negative carbon fuel.