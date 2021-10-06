Civacon, a world leader in truck tank components and systems, is pleased to announce that it will be attending the National Tank Truck Carriers’ (NTTC) upcoming Tank Truck Week, which has been scheduled for Oct. 10-13, 2021, at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Center in Dallas, TX. Tank Truck Week is North America’s largest tank truck event for the industry’s owners, executives, operations, safety and maintenance professionals, with more than 200,000 square feet of exhibit space.

At the show, Civacon will be highlighting the following products that have been designed to optimize the operations of tank truck fleet operators:

CivaCommand/CivaConnect Smart Tank System : Civacon’s latest innovation uses digital communication technology to monitor all fuel loading/unloading activities, whether at the delivery site or fuel terminal. CivaCommand’s intuitive touchscreen, which is powered by the WiFi-enabled CivaConnect data-management system, controls all functions that prevent overfill, retain conditions and fuel crossover, making day-to-day tasks simpler for drivers. Digital alerts and safeguards enable the driver to be a more active partner in ensuring proper deliveries are completed every time, especially when compared to legacy manual processes and checklists. A new CivaCommand ROI Calculator lets existing and potential users see how quickly they can optimize their investment in the CivaCommand system.

ROM III Overfill Detection Monitor : The ROM III builds on the features and benefits of the ROM II model by adding two additional compartments, giving it eight total tank truck fuel compartments that are designed to monitor for overfill and retained-product conditions. It continues to offer industry-standard socket outputs for 2-wire (green) "thermistor" sockets, 5-wire (blue) "optic" sockets and a "float" leading-rack relay output. The ROM III meets North American, IECEx and ATEX operational standards and works with both 12- and 24-volt systems.

Civacon Stainless Steel Overfill Sensor: This next-generation sensor accurately and reliably monitors tank truck compartments for overfill, and NTTC Tank Truck Week will be the first place where attendees can see the product on display.

