The CITGO Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex successfully completed a Worst Case Drill to prepare and train employees, as well as partner and coordinate with local, state and federal agencies in response to possible worst case situations.

CITGO executes this drill as part of an ongoing commitment to emphasize the critical importance of safety in its daily operations and culture. The exercise includes a pretend worst case scenario at the refinery. Employees and partners must respond to the situation in a simulated environment over the course of three days. Refinery protocol and procedures are actively followed in real time during the simulation.

CITGO Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex Vice President and General Manager Jerry Dunn said the Worst Case Drill creates an environment for CITGO to practice how to handle real-life, tough situations. “Safety is present in every facet of our operations here at CITGO. We can’t thank our local agencies enough for their support during the drill, as well as their commitment to helping us provide the safest operations for our employees and the community.”

CITGO partners with agencies including the United States Coast Guard, Louisiana State Police, Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and more.

“These types of exercises and training allow us to assess preparedness and improve our response and contingency plans. It facilitates collaboration between federal, state and local response agencies in addition to private entities, providing a valuable learning experience ahead of any environmental incident,” said Commander Nicole Rodriguez, U.S. Coast Guard.

CITGO holds a drill annually, with every third year being a Worst Case Drill.