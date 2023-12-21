CITGO Petroleum Corporation concluded another successful fundraising year with more than $2.9 million raised for the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s (MDA) mission for families living with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases. Funds raised will be used towards accelerating research, advancing multidisciplinary care, and advocating for inclusion, access and equity for the neuromuscular community.

CITGO-MDA golf tournaments in Houston, Lake Charles, La. and Corpus Christi, Texas set new fundraising records, raising more than $970,000, $500,000 and $645,000 respectively. A golf tournament and bowling event in Lemont, Ill. raised an additional $840,000.

“Together our generous employees, marketers, retailers, communities and other business associates helped achieve remarkable fundraising results for MDA this year,” said CITGO Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President Edgar Rincon. “For more than three decades, these events have stood as powerful channels for raising funds to support MDA’s critical mission.”

Since 1986, CITGO has raised more than $265 million through annual fundraising campaigns that support MDA’s innovative research funding, Care Center Network, Resource Center and Gene Therapy Support Network, MDA Summer Camp and other programs that directly contribute to extending quality and length of life for people in the MDA community.

“The support provided by CITGO Petroleum Corporation, its business partners, employees and communities helped to bring six newly approved treatments for neuromuscular diseases to market this year, providing new hope to families living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, ALS, Pompe disease, Friedreich’s ataxia and myasthenia gravis,” said Donald S. Wood, Ph.D., MDA President and CEO. “Together with our partners at CITGO, we are able to extend MDA’s reach and impact: convening the world’s top researchers and clinicians, providing multidisciplinary support for families navigating neuromuscular disease, advocating for access and inclusion for our community and so much more. CITGO is a cherished partner in the progress we are making to empower families to live longer more independent lives.”