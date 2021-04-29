CITGO Petroleum Corporation announced the appointment of Steven Scarpino as the company’s new Chief Compliance & Ethics Officer, overseeing all facets of the company’s existing compliance and ethics program. This position was previously part of the responsibilities of Jack Lynch, the Company’s Vice President Legal and Government Affairs.

“CITGO is committed to the highest standards of ethics, integrity and compliance – just as we are committed to excellence in operational performance,” said Carlos Jordá, President and Chief Executive Officer of CITGO. “Steven brings nearly two decades of leadership in corporate ethics and compliance, and we welcome him to this vitally important position at CITGO.”

Scarpino’s appointment marks the latest step in a company-wide effort to strengthen ethics and corporate governance at CITGO. The company recently updated its Code of Business Conduct & Ethics, and in late 2020 released its first-ever Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, A Clear Direction Forward. In his new role, Scarpino will continue promoting regulatory and legal compliance as well as the speak-up, listen-up, follow-up culture throughout the company.

Scarpino comes to CITGO from BP, where he served as Director, Ethics and Compliance, Global Programs from 2009 to 2021. Prior to BP, he held roles at NCR Corporation, AT&T GIS, and Greyhound Lines, Inc.

“The board of directors has put strong corporate governance at the center of our strategic priorities,” said CITGO Petroleum Corporation Board Chair José R. Pocaterra. “Mr. Scarpino will help ensure the Company follows best practices and upholds the highest ethical standards throughout our business.”

Scarpino will report directly to CITGO President and CEO Carlos Jordá and with direct reporting access to the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors.