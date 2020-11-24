Recently, employees at the CITGO Lemont Refinery held their annual food drive benefiting six local pantries: Bethany Food Pantry, Day Break Shelter, DuPage Township Pantry, Fairmont Food Pantry, Lockport FISH Pantry and Romeoville Community Pantry.

According to Dennis Willig, CITGO Lemont Vice President and General Manager, 2020 has been a difficult year for many and this was an opportunity for CITGO to stand in the gap and help the community.

It’s a fall tradition for employees to collect non-perishable food items in an effort to replenish community pantries prior to the start of the holiday season. The drive was another huge success. In fact, donations doubled from the previous year and some employees and on-site contractor companies also made financial donations directly to the pantries.

“Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet is truly grateful for the generosity and compassion shown by CITGO. This is a difficult time for everyone and our food supply at the Day Break Shelter has been depleted over the past few months. CITGO has made a difference in the lives of each individual who receives the donated food,” said Glenn Van Cura, Executive Director.