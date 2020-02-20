[Photo: Ultimate Road Trip Sweepstakes grand prize winners, Angela and Scott Braun and their dog, with Northside Plaza CITGO owners Dean and Paula Styczynski at the Northside Plaza CITGO, 285 N Main Street in Clintonville, Wis.]

CITGO Petroleum Corporation congratulates grand prize winners of the recent Ultimate Road Trip Sweepstakes, Scott and Angela of Clintonville, Wis.

Scott and Angela are the proud owners of a new 2019 Jeep Wrangler and road trip package compliments of CITGO, including a $500 CITGO Gift Card. The family won the grand prize after checking in on the Club CITGO app from the Northside Plaza CITGO location at 285 N Main Street in Clintonville, Wis. The new car and road trip package was awarded by owners of the Northside Plaza CITGO, Dean and Paula Styczynski.

“We’re thrilled for Scott and Angela, and very excited that the Ultimate Road Trip Sweepstakes grand prize winner is a Wisconsin local and loyal customer of the Northside Plaza CITGO,” said Luke Garrow, President of local CITGO marketer, Garrow Oil and Propane.

The Ultimate Road Trip Sweepstakes ran from August 7 to November 12, 2019 and encouraged CITGO customers to enter and participate in the exciting sweepstakes through their Club CITGO app. Customers who registered in the app received one entry and were able to increase their chances of winning the grand prize by “checking in” on the app up to one time per day from their local CITGO. Winners were randomly selected from all eligible entries received during the sweepstakes period.

CITGO promoted the sweepstakes through a mix of social media, digital display, point-of-purchase collateral posted at CITGO-branded retail locations, and on its FuelingGood.com website.

In addition to the grand prize winner, two first prize winners were awarded gas for a year and fourteen second prize winners each won a $250 CITGO Gift Card.