CITGO Petroleum Corporation, through its Mystik Lubricants, is launching a new GoBox System that packages lubricants in biodegradable boxes, making oil delivery to equipment simpler and faster. Additionally, its rack design helps farmers organize their lubricants and storage space in a more efficient manner. The GoBox System will be introduced to the agricultural market with six Mystik products: Mystik JT-8® SHD 15W-40, Mystik JT-8® SHD 15W-50, Mystik JT-5® Tractor Trans Hydraulic Fluid, and the Mystik JT-9™ LeakShield AW Hydraulic Fluids 32, 46 and 68. The listed products will continue to be made available in pails and drums, but GoBox will be offered as an alternative packaging for the benefit of farmers who wish to take advantage of this easy-to-use, efficient system.

“We are delighted to introduce the GoBox System to farmers through our Mystik Lubricants brand, which has a long history of providing market-relevant solutions to the agricultural sector,” said CITGO Vice President Supply and Marketing Karl Schmidt. “Mystik GoBox produces less landfill waste than bottles and pails and comes in a fully-recyclable carton. Farmers who switch to Mystik GoBox can expect about 50% more storage space than they get from the equivalent six pails, optimal inventory, minimal residual oil, and less handling than pails or drums.”

From February 15, 2020 to August 15, 2020, customers who purchase any one of these products at participating retail locations will enjoy a special introductory offer, where they get six gallons for the price of five, redeemable at the point of purchase. From April 1, 2020 to October 1, 2020, customers who purchase six or more GoBox units will automatically get a GoBox rack* through the Mystik mail-in rebate. This rack sits conveniently on toolboxes, counters or other easy-to-reach places within a farmer’s workshop.

Mystik GoBox will be available at Blain’s, and Fleet and Farm locations.

“Farmers are very conscious about what product and system they use in their daily operations and at CITGO, we are keenly aware of these needs. The GoBox System, offered with Mystik Lubricants, is designed for the environmentally conscious farmer, who also desires better inventory and storage management. And with this promotion, we ensure farmers will get the best value from their lubricant investment,” added Schmidt.