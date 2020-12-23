Purchasing fuel, food and merchandise from a mobile device, receiving customized offers, and rolling back prices at the pump will soon be a reality at more than 4,500 CITGO branded retail locations in the United States. The enhanced CITGO mobile app is powered by P97 Networks, a leader in cloud-based mobile commerce. The app will integrate and support Connected Car and the CITGO shopper loyalty program with state-of-the-art mobile commerce technology.

“Because technology is so integrated into our everyday lives, consumers want it at the pump too,” said Kevin Kinney, General Manager of Brand Equity for CITGO, “so we expect this new mobile technology to help drive customers to our retail locations. Our partnership with P97 is just the beginning of other similar ventures.”

“We are proud to be working with a great organization like CITGO,” said Donald Frieden, founder and CEO of P97. “Rolling out mobile capabilities that will facilitate secure, contactless transactions for their shoppers will be a game changer for the CITGO retail network. Likewise, this partnership will strengthen P97’s offer in all the markets we serve.”

“Our decision to partner with P97 was based on its ability to deliver the industry’s leading mobile commerce platform, our joint vision of the future and the interaction P97 had with the CITGO team,” said Kara Gunderson, CITGO Manager of Payment Card Operations. “We are excited about the products and programs we will be rolling out to our CITGO Marketers and Retailers in 2021.