Circle K , a global convenience store chain, is offering 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 4 and 7 p.m. local time during Circle K Fuel Day. At over 3,600 Circle K branded fuel locations across the U.S. in advance of the Labor Day holiday weekend, customers can fuel up for the unofficial last weekend of summer and receive the deal directly at the pump*.

“It’s been a challenging summer for travel, so we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by offering them additional savings ahead of the busy holiday weekend, ending the summer on a high note,” said Nathan Woodland, Head of North America Category Fuels at Circle K. “Our Circle K Fuel Day will also kick off an entire month of deals inside our stores.”

As summer winds down and customers head back to school and work, they can expect more special deals inside the convenience stores throughout September on fresh food, coffee, snacks and more.

The fuel sale will only be available at participating Circle K locations that sell Circle K-branded fuel. Find your nearest participating location using the Store Locator on circlek.com or look for the Circle K on fuel pumps.

Circle K fuel is now available in more than half of Circle K’s fueling locations across America and makes choosing high-quality fuel easy and fast. Customers can trust Circle K to fuel their journey with Circle K Premium fuel, which offers double the cleaning detergents, meaning lower vehicle emissions and less maintenance for optimal engine performance.