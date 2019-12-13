Photo (left to right):Stephan Pignatel, Senior Director Finance & Supply Chain – Global Fuel, Lāsma Strautmane, Director of Wetstock Management at Circle K, Reed Leighton, CEO of Leighton O’Brien, Greg Salverson, Global President, Wetstock at Leighton O’Brien.

Global convenience retailer Circle K has selected fuel analytics technology provider Leighton O’Brien to deploy its Wetstock Live software solution that will underpin its best practice wetstock monitoring program throughout its retail fuel network.

The global, multi-year agreement will see Circle K initially implement Wetstock Live throughout 2,350 sites across Europe, followed by 5,000 sites across North America and more than 1,000 sites across Canada.

“Adopting Leighton O’Brien’s certified best-practice SaaS solution will enable us to consolidate and enhance our internal wetstock reconciliation practices and minimise fuel losses,” said Stephan Pignatel, Senior Director Finance & Supply Chain – Global Fuel at Circle K.

“We anticipate a significant return on investment through cost savings achieved via a reduction in fuel losses and maintenance spend, as well as optimised equipment performance and leak detection to ultimately prolong the life of our fuel system assets.

“We were also were impressed with Leighton O’Brien’s automated KPI metrics for complete visibility into network performance,” he said.

Leighton O’Brien Global President of Wetstock, Greg Salverson, said the agreement reaffirms Circle K’s continuing commitment to achieving the highest environmental standards.

“Circle K is committed to ensuring its stores operate safely and efficiently and providing a great customer experience,” he said. “By leveraging key capabilities within Wetstock Live including tank gauge calibration and root cause alerts, Circle K will be able to detect and resolve real losses and ensure fast flowing pumps and site uptime while lowering operational costs.”

The agreement comes as Leighton O’Brien continues its rapid global market growth. “We now have more than 20,000 sites under contract for our wetstock software suite,” Mr Salverson said. “It’s rewarding to see a growing number of retail fuel networks increasingly adopt a big data approach with actionable insights to reduce fuel losses, costs and risk while increasing margins and equipment uptime.”