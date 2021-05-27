Circle K announces two new programs for summer travelers ahead of National Road Trip Day on Friday, May 28—Sip & Save, a new monthly beverage subscription program, and Scan To Win, a summer fuel promotion, in which consumers have a chance to save up to 99 cents per gallon and win other great prizes. Both programs will run through July 5.

According to AAA Travel, nine out of 10 Americans are expected to take a road trip this Memorial Day weekend, a 60 percent increase from last year. The Sip & Save beverage subscription and Scan To Win fuel promotion make Circle K a one stop shop for all summer travel and road trip needs.

“Circle K is here for every journey and as more people hit the road this summer, we are proud to offer a new beverage subscription program and fuel promotion to help them save money and make their trip more enjoyable,” said Kevin Lewis, Chief Marketing Officer at Circle K.

The Circle K Sip & Save beverage subscription program is unlike any other, building on Circle K’s reputation for its vast beverage offering and endless flavor combinations. Customers can choose any one of Circle K’s coveted beverages – including iced tea, iced or hot sustainably-sourced coffee, Polar Pop and Froster – in any size cup, each day for just $5.99 a month. Consumers are encouraged to sign up with a mobile number at checkout to start sipping and saving.

To entertain and bring to life the new beverage offering, Circle K is partnering with the one and only orange-soda lover, actor and comedian Kel Mitchell. “I am so excited to partner with Circle K for their new Sip & Save program for the summer. It felt like a natural fit to help them promote their new beverage subscription which, of course, includes orange soda Polar Pop,” said Kel Mitchell.

Launched just in time for summer road trips, Circle K is also partnering with tenured road trippers, Idle Theory Bus, The Mom Trotter and Our Home on Wheels to encourage others to seek out adventure and enjoy moments living life on the road, whether it’s an icy cold beverage or fresh cup of coffee, or fueling up with fun savings.

Circle K is also launching Scan To Win, a surprise and delight digital game at the pump starting May 26 where customers have a chance to save up to 99 cents per gallon on their next fill and win thousands of instant daily prizes. People can play the game by scanning the campaign QR code at participating stations, including branded fuel partners and Circle K Fuel branded locations.