Global convenience store chain Circle K announced a milestone achievement in its efforts to support Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. Following a pledge made on April 10, 2020, to provide one meal* for every fuel transaction made at a Circle K, the brand has achieved and surpassed its goal of donating 25 million meals to local food banks across the country.

“We are proud to have reached a donation of 25 million meals through our partnership with Feeding America, and to extend our support to 40 million meals in this time of tremendous need in our communities,” says Brian Hannasch, president and CEO of Circle K. “I want to thank all of our employees and customers for being part of the solution in the communities where we work and live, and for helping Circle K make it easier for so many families in need during these difficult days. As we are all in this together, I am grateful we can turn to them to reach this new goal of 40 million meals.”

Following the initial success of its campaign to support Feeding America, Circle K intends to continue the fuel-based initiative at all of its locations in the United States as more than 37 million people are currently faced with hunger.

“Feeding America estimates that an additional 17.1 million people could be food insecure as a result of the pandemic. This is a 46% increase over the number of people who were food insecure prior to the COVID-19 crisis,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. “By extending their campaign goal to provide 40 million meals for their neighbors, Circle K is helping us sustain our response to ensure that people across the nation will have enough to eat. We are grateful to Circle K for this powerful partnership.”

Circle K invites consumers to join the fuel-good movement by visiting a location nearby. For more information and details of the campaign to support Feeding America, please visit https://www.circlek.com/feedingamerica, or follow along on Circle K’s social media channels on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks. Meal claim valid as of 12/5/18 and subject to change. Circle K will donate up to 25 million meals and a maximum of 40 million meals during the promotional period.