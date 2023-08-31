Circle K, the global convenience store chain, is making it even easier for customers to save ahead of Labor Day by adding a surprise jaw-dropping fuel discount to its global Circle K Day event. From 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 31, U.S. customers can save up to 30 cents off per gallon* at thousands of Circle K locations in addition to saving 50% on food and beverages earlier in the day.

“As we anticipated, a worldwide event like Circle K Day simply wouldn’t be complete without saving at the pump as well,” says Alex Miller, Chief Operating Officer for Circle K. “Ahead of the Labor Day weekend, we are proud to honor our customers’ unwavering loyalty and take the energy and excitement of Circle K Day up a notch with even more spectacular savings.”

To kick off the celebrations, Circle K will offer a tremendous 50% discount** on a variety of freshly made and convenient favorites, from craveable hot breakfast and lunch sandwiches to delicious handheld favorites like pizza and hotdogs from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. local time. Customers can also find flavor and refreshment from America’s Thirst Stop.

During the event, participating Circle K locations will hand out a limited quantity of fuel discount cards for 10 cents off per gallon of fuel. These cards are valid from September 1 through December 31, 2023, and can be used daily. In addition, customers can always save 10 cents on every gallon, every day when they sign up and pay with Circle K Easy Pay Debit™.

Circle K Day deals will only be available at participating Circle K locations across the U.S. Out of an abundance of caution, stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina will be unable to participate in Circle K Day due to Hurricane Idalia. The company will reschedule the event in those states for another date. To see if your local Circle K location is participating in Circle K Day, visit circlek.com/circle-k-day.

*Up to 30 cents per gallon in certain states in accordance with applicable laws. Fuel discount per gallon starts on August 31, 2023, at 4 p.m. (local time) and ends August 31 at 7 p.m. (local time) at participating company-operated and select franchise-operated U.S. fuel locations, while supplies last. The price on the pump reflects the discounted price during that time.

**50%, or half off, discount on hot food including Circle K Hot Sandwiches, Roller Grill and Pizza Slices, car washes, and dispensed beverages available on August 31, 2023, at 6 a.m. (local time) and ends August 31 at 4 p.m. (local time) at participating company-operated and select franchise-operated U.S. and Canada locations, while supplies last.