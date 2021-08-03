CHS Inc., the nation’s leading agribusiness cooperative, will expand access to higher ethanol blend fuels by offering E15 through 19 additional fuel terminals starting in early August 2021.

CHS is registered with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as an E15 manufacturer and sells E15 as an approved grade of fuel through its Cenex® brand retail locations.

CHS plans to offer E15 at the following Magellan terminals: Alexandria, Minnesota; Cheyenne, Wyoming; Columbia, Missouri; Des Moines, Iowa; Doniphan, Nebraska; Fargo, North Dakota; Grand Forks, North Dakota; Great Bend, Kansas; Mankato, Minnesota; Marshall, Minnesota; Mason City Iowa; Milford, Iowa; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Omaha, Nebraska; Rochester, Minnesota; Springfield, Missouri; Waterloo, Iowa. The fuel will also now be available through the Nustar terminal in Jamestown, North Dakota; as well as the CHS terminal in McPherson, Kansas.

In addition to these terminals, CHS already offers E15 at 10 Nustar terminals and one CHS terminal.

“As the nation’s leading farmer-owned cooperative, expanding options for ethanol blended fuel is important for our Cenex brand retailers and our farmer-owners,” says Akhtar Hussain, director of refined fuels marketing, CHS. “CHS has always been committed to offering ethanol blended flexible fuels throughout its network of 1,450 Cenex brand retail facilities. We continue to demonstrate this commitment by working with our terminal partners to offer higher ethanol blends in a broader geography across the Cenex retail network.”

To make E15 more accessible, CHS has removed barriers for its Cenex brand retail locations by establishing an EPA-approved misfueling mitigation plan – the only refiner to do so – and establishing E15 as a qualifying grade of fuel. CHS also owns two EPA-approved ethanol plants in Rochelle and Annawan, Illinois.