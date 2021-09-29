Christy Hicks has joined NACS as a meetings & events manager.

In this role, Hicks will manage planning and logistics related to several signature NACS events including the NACS Leadership Forum, the NACS North American CEO Strategic Issues Summit and the NACS European CEO Strategic Issues Summit, in addition to meetings for The Fuels Institute.

Hicks comes to NACS with extensive domestic and international experience producing live, hybrid and virtual events. Her work experience includes the American College of Cardiology, Sundance Film Institute, the eHealth Initiative and Spargo Inc.

Hicks earned a B.S. in marketing from Virginia Tech University. She also has earned a CMP (Certified Meeting Professional) from the Events Industry Council and a Virtual Event and Meeting Management certificate from ELI.