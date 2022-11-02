Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and Grabango are bringing checkout-free shopping to Chevron’s ExtraMile store at 6001 Bollinger Canyon Rd, San Ramon, CA. It is available today, allowing shoppers to skip the lines and save time with a convenient in-store contactless checkout experience.

Grabango is a leading checkout-free technology provider for existing, large-scale store chains. The company’s computer-vision technology offers a new and convenient way to shop that eliminates lines and saves time. It’s a fully contactless experience, allowing shoppers to select any non-age-restricted product in the store and then exit without waiting in line to checkout. Payment is automatically completed through the Grabango app.

“We’re always looking to improve the experiences of our valued ExtraMile shoppers,” said Bob Stolz, general manager of Chevron Stations. “That’s why we’re excited to work with Grabango to pilot their one-second-checkout technology at our Bollinger Canyon station.”

“We’re grateful to be working with one of the greatest consumer brands in the world to bring checkout-free to more shoppers,” said Will Glaser, CEO and founder of Grabango. “Grabango is honored to help Chevron usher in the future of physical retail shopping.”

Chevron is the most recent launch in a series of major retailers working with Grabango, including BP, Circle K, and MAPCO and several additional unannounced merchants.