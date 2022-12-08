Chevron U.S.A. Inc. has announced the launch of the Chevron Apple CarPlay and Android Auto apps. In an industry first, mobile users can purchase fuel from the comfort of their cars and, where available, seamlessly participate in Chevron’s rewards program.

The new Chevron and Texaco connected car apps provide a convenient way for mobile users to pay for fuel from dashboard infotainment systems in their cars. Mobile users will be able to search for the nearest Chevron or Texaco stations, see station amenities, add a car wash to their transaction and, at participating Chevron and Texaco stations, earn points and redeem rewards. Chevron’s connected car apps are an addition to Chevron’s robust digital consumer experience offerings, including the Chevron and Texaco mobile apps, Apple Watch and Android Wear OS apps, and the Chevron Texaco Rewards website.

“Chevron is passionate about ensuring a world-class customer experience, and bringing consumers all the features and benefits of our mobile apps to their in-car experience is our latest advancement,” said Chevron Director of Global Customer Experience Tracey Gardiner. “From the comfort of their vehicles, consumers can find stations with the amenities they want – convenience stores or car washes – as well as the energy they need, be it our traditional products with Techron or lower carbon solutions like renewable diesel blend, compressed natural gas and EV charging.”

With the release of iOS 16, Apple is now offering CarPlay support for consumer fueling applications. Chevron is the first integrated energy company to connect its U.S. fueling applications with CarPlay, demonstrating its commitment to innovation and delivering an exceptional consumer experience that aligns with consumer needs and market trends.