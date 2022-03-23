Chevron Products Company, a division of Chevron U.S.A. Inc., introduced Delo® 400 XSP SAE 15W-40 with ISOSYN® Advanced Technology™, a new full synthetic, high-performance engine oil engineered to help maximize engine protection and to minimize oil consumption, specifically formulated for heavy duty diesel engines operating on and off highway.

“We’ve introduced Delo 400 XSP SAE 15W-40 to fill a customer need for the heavy-weight confidence of a 15W-40 and the performance of a full synthetic. The combination is in high demand among heavy duty diesel pickup truck owners, whether for business or pleasure, operating in extreme conditions and extreme duty cycles,” Jason Gerig, Chevron commercial sector manager, explained. “This oil has proven to provide exceptional high-temperature protection even under the most stressful of conditions. The oil was also formulated to minimize consumption which in turn extends drain intervals.”

Relentless Reliability

Delo 400 XSP SAE 15W-40’s outstanding soot dispersancy and wear control helps protect the engine’s cylinders, pistons, rings and valve train components against wear and corrosion – promoting ideal service life and minimal wear – contributing to maximum vehicle use and minimum downtime. With Chevron’s new oil, customers can expect lower expenses and less frequent upkeep.

Fully backward compatible, Delo 400 XSP SAE 15W-40 engine oil delivers exceptional performance in both newer and older heavy duty engines. With API SN/SN PLUS approval, Delo 400 XSP can be used in both diesel and gasoline-fueled engines, allowing customers to consolidate their engine oils across personal, recreational, and business vehicles or equipment.

Delo 400 XSP SAE 15W-40 is a mixed-fleet engine oil recommended for naturally aspirated and turbocharged four-stroke diesel engines and four-stroke gasoline engines in which the API CK-4, API SN or API SN PLUS service categories and SAE 15W-40 viscosity grade is recommended.

ISOSYN Advanced Technology

Chevron’s patented ISOSYN Advanced Technology is a unique combination of formulation expertise that spans additive chemistry, premium base oils, and industry application knowledge.

Chevron Delo 400 XSP SAE 15W-40 with ISOSYN Advanced Technology will be launched at Walmart and Walmart.com.