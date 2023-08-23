Chevron U.S.A. Inc. announced the refreshing of Texaco®-branded stations with a new, more modern look. The first station sporting the updated design opened last month in Austin, Texas, giving customers a brighter and more attractive forecourt where they can feel even more welcome when filling up at the pump.

Designed to improve the customer experience, the refresh updates the core retail brand elements, including an evolved color scheme that creates a lighter, brighter and more inviting space; 3-D canopy design; modern pole sign options to be more visible to drivers; noticeable pump flags; and emphasis on our industry-leading Texaco with Techron fuels.

“The Texaco brand has a long and proud legacy and we are excited to continue that history with this all new retro-modern image at our stations,” said Claudia Olvera Ibbott, Fuels Advertising manager. “Retailers and marketers can choose between our Standard and Flagship image tiers – each offers a more inviting look with eye-catching canopy elements, new POP placements, strategic Techron callouts and a brighter star for customers who rely on Texaco for reliable fuels.”

Going forward, all new stations will be designed with the refreshed image. Chevron expects all existing domestic Texaco stations to convert to the refreshed image by the end of 2026.