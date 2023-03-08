Chevron Corporation announced the second retail event in the Chevron Exchange Q&A Series, a virtual fireside chat with President of Chevron New Energies, Jeff Gustavson, on Thursday, March 23, 2023. Chevron will offer a platform to receive and answer questions from verified retail shareholders.

Gustavson plans to address a selection of top-voted questions from shareholders related to Chevron’s strategy, business and financial performance. The discussion will be moderated by Jeanine Wai, Senior U.S. Integrated Oil and E&P Research Analyst at Barclays, and will begin at 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT.

Verified retail Chevron shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions directed to management for response at the event. To submit questions, please visit and register at: https://app.saytechnologies.com/chevron-exchange-march-2023. The Q&A platform will remain open until 48 hours before the event.

To access the live webcast, visit www.chevron.com/investors. The meeting replay will also be available on the company website under the “Investors” section.