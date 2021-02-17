Brightmark LLC and Chevron U.S.A. Inc. announced the expansion of their previously announced joint venture, Brightmark RNG Holdings LLC, to own projects across the United States to produce and market dairy biomethane, a renewable natural gas (RNG).

Brightmark RNG Holdings LLC’s subsidiaries currently own RNG projects in Western New York, Western Michigan, Central Florida and South Dakota. Additional equity investments by each company in the joint venture will fund construction of infrastructure and commercial operation of five new dairy biomethane projects in Michigan and Arizona. Chevron will purchase RNG produced from these projects and market the volumes for use in vehicles operating on compressed natural gas.

“Working with Brightmark to add new projects underpins our commitment to supplying the world with affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy,” said Andy Walz, president of Chevron’s Americas Fuels & Lubricants. “It’s an exciting time for Chevron as we continue to help advance the energy transition and help industries and consumers that use our products build a lower carbon future.”

“We are delighted to expand our partnership with Chevron to further accelerate Brightmark’s mission to reimagine waste and ambition of achieving a global net-zero carbon future,” said Bob Powell, Founder and CEO of Brightmark. “The joint venture’s current RNG projects are on track to become fully operational as planned and with this additional investment, we look forward to extending the reach of our lifecycle carbon negative projects throughout the U.S., with plans for future international expansion.”