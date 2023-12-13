Cenntro Electric Group Limited (Cenntro or the Company), a leading EV technology company with advanced, market-validated electric commercial vehicles, announced that it has delivered more than 250 autonomous delivery vehicles in China to Zelos (Suzhou) Technology Co., Ltd. (Zelos).

Cenntro’s Zhejiang Cenntro Machinery Co., Ltd. has manufactured and delivered more than 250 autonomous driving delivery vehicles to Zelos, which sells and operates autonomous driving vehicles for urban delivery throughout various cities in China. In conjunction with the cooperation with Zelos, Cenntro has successfully manufactured and provided fully tested autonomous delivery vehicles for commercial deployments on city streets. Powered by Cenntro’s iChassis technology and platform, utilizing autonomous driving software developed by Zelos, these vehicles are prepared to meet the demands of urban delivery, with the ability to navigate traffic in real time and arrive to their destinations as scheduled.

“The delivery of more than 250 autonomous driving delivery vehicles is a significant milestone for Cenntro. To date, Cenntro has manufactured and delivered many autonomous driving delivery solutions for real-life commercial deployments in this class,” said Peter Wang, Chairman and CEO of Cenntro. “We will see more and more autonomous driving delivery vehicles on the road for the last-mile delivery needs. We are very happy to see that our iChassis technology has been adopted and used in real-life applications.”

Zelos (Suzhou) Technology Co., Ltd. was established in August 2021, focusing on the research and development and large-scale application of artificial intelligence and chip technology, and it is a leading company in the world with standardized products and applications for open-road pure driverless implementation.

Cenntro Electric Group Ltd. is a leading designer and manufacturer of electric commercial vehicles. Cenntro’s purpose-built ECVs are designed to serve a variety of organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications. Cenntro plans to lead the transformation in the automotive industry through scalable, decentralized production, and smart driving solutions empowered by the Cenntro iChassis.