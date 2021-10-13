Stuzo announced, in partnership with CEFCO, web-based pay at pump capabilities using CEFCO’s digital wallet have been launched across CEFCO’s network of stores, an industry first for any Convenience and Fuel Retail operator.

The innovation enables CEFCO Rewards members to securely purchase fuel and car washes via a fast and frictionless web experience, using the CEFCO digital wallet and payment method of their choice. The new experience empowers program members to enjoy the full benefit of personalized offers and promotions through the CEFCO Rewards digital payments capability without needing to download the CEFCO Rewards mobile app. The seamless cross-channel loyalty, payments, and customer experience capabilities, powered by Stuzo’s Open Commerce product suite, are helping CEFCO acquire more program members and engage with those members via personalized payments capabilities.

“Providing our customers with choice and flexibility in how and where they pay, especially with more seamless options that remove contact from the payments experience, is a priority for CEFCO,” said Lorne Brockway, CIO, CEFCO. “Ensuring all payments experiences offered to our customers, including our newest fast, easy, web-based option are seamlessly connected with our CEFCO Rewards program, makes our CEFCO Rewards program that much easier to use for our valued program members.”

“At Stuzo, delivering intuitive, optimized member experiences that seamlessly integrate loyalty and payments across channels, is a top priority,” said Carly Deitrich, VP, Strategic Accounts, Stuzo. “We’ve heard from CEFCO’s customers that they are very busy and anything we can do to help them get in and out faster and easier, with less friction and contact, goes a long way in providing them an exceptional experience.”

As a strategic partner to Stuzo, CEFCO is utilizing Stuzo’s full Open Commerce product suite, including Activate for Intelligent 1:1 Loyalty, Transact for Contactless Commerce, and Experience, which brings loyalty and payments programs to life via cross-channel member engagement (SMS, web, mobile apps, etc.).

CEFCO Convenience Stores is a Temple, TX-based convenience store chain that is one of the top 40 largest in the convenience retailing industry, operating over 200 stores in Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Florida. CEFCO employs more than 2500 team members, chain-wide. Since 1979, CEFCO has been committed to providing the best customer experience for every customer, every day, in every store. To learn more, visit cefcostores.com.

Stuzo helps Convenience & Fuel Retailers Know and Activate™ more customers and data in real-time, leading to more visits, more gallons, and bigger baskets. Stuzo’s Open Commerce product suite consists of: Activate for Intelligent 1:1 Loyalty, Transact for Contactless Commerce, and Experience for Cross-Channel Customer Experience programs. Stuzo’s managed services empower retailers to operationalize programs powered by Open Commerce and bring to market custom loyalty, commerce, and mobile/web storefront solutions.