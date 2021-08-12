In response to the Biden Administration urging OPEC nations to produce more oil, Consumer Energy Alliance President David Holt released the following statement:

“With inflation and gasoline prices rising, the Biden Administration’s overtures to OPEC to produce more oil raise concern when our own federal leasing process, essential to the provision of affordable and reliable energy, is under indefinite suspension. It has not been restarted despite a federal judge’s order to do so. Asking OPEC nations that do not produce oil and gas with America’s gold-standard environmental protections will result only in greater emissions, and higher consumer costs.”

“The United States in recent years shook off the yoke of OPEC dependence that routinely wracked our economy over decades. The benefits of this economic and national security achievement accrued to the great benefit of consumers, families and small businesses all across the nation, as well as our economy and environment. At the same time we have been providing reliable and affordable energy to our nation, we were delivering the largest greenhouse gas emissions reductions of any nation in the world – for two decades.”

“We urge the Biden Administration to act quickly to restart a competitive leasing process to lift our families, consumers and small businesses economically, and to protect our energy security by returning it to domestic control – and not to the discretion of nations that have repeatedly used oil and gas price manipulation to harm our economy.”