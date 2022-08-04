Casey’s kicks off a giving campaign to help fund grants for local schools across its 16-state footprint. Throughout August, Casey’s is asking guests to round up their purchases at the register to help fund its annual Cash for Classrooms Grant Program, which provides funds for projects and initiatives that will benefit K-12 public and nonprofit, private schools in the communities Casey’s serves.ost now more than ever.”

“Schools are at the heart of each of our communities, and we are excited to continue supporting students and teachers through our Cash for Classrooms Grant Program,” said Megan Elfers, President, Casey’s Charities. “Casey’s proudly serves the communities we’re in and Cash for Classrooms is one way we can show our support for our students, teachers and schools who could use a boost now more than ever.”

In 2022, Casey’s grant program awarded $1 million to benefit schools through 89 grants. The funding priorities included a variety of projects focused on physical improvements, material needs, teacher support and community engagement initiatives. Learn more about the program and some additional projects at our blog – Here for Schools: Casey’s Gives Back This School Year.

This year, some of Casey’s giving highlights include:

Bonnie Grimes Elementary in Arkansas received a $50,000 grant for a new inclusive playground

Columbus School District in Nebraska received $20,000 for a new training and technology center to host student assemblies, professional development for staff and other activities for their growing population

Sigourney Community School District in Iowa received a $10,000 grant to purchase 10 new microscopes to enhance science curriculum

Every dollar raised from guests and the round up campaign will go toward the Cash for Classrooms Grant Program, which opens its application process on October 1 through November 30, 2022. Grant requests may range from $3,000 to $50,000. Grants will be awarded in March 2023.