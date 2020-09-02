Casey’s General Stores, the fourth largest convenience store retailer and fifth largest pizza chain, is now serving guests curbside with a new, technology-enabled offering accessible within the Casey’s app. With over 100 products plus its famous pizza available to order, Casey’s is offering local guests an easy, convenient way to get the pizza they love, snacks they want and the essentials they appreciate.

“We see more and more guests seeking curbside pickup options to save time and feel safe. Casey’s has developed our curbside offering as a fully-integrated option inside our app, enabling us to deliver a best-in-class experience for our guests,” said Art Sebastian, Vice President, Digital Experience, Casey’s.

After testing curbside pickup at several stores in Kansas City and Des Moines, Casey’s expanded to over 80 additional stores in the greater Cedar Rapids metropolitan area in July and August. During the pilot, Casey’s learned that guests appreciated the new option, found it very convenient to place their pizza and grocery order, and then arrive and have it placed in the vehicle’s trunk by a team member. Many guests shared the extra benefit of being able to fuel up during the same trip.

“We are excited to expand our shopping options, and ultimately want to provide our guests safe, convenient choices – whether they use curbside pickup, stop in the store to see a familiar face, or have their order delivered,” said Sebastian.

Guests at more than 2,000 Casey’s stores can order for curbside pickup with the Casey’s app or online at Caseys.com. Curbside pickup is free to guests, with no additional charges for the service. Casey’s team members also continue to practice enhanced safety precautions.

To place a curbside pickup order, guests can use the latest version of the Casey’s app or visit caseys.com. More information is available on Casey’s website: www.caseys.com/curbside-pickup