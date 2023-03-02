Starting March 1 through April 4, Casey’s and Monster Energy are coming together to help provide 10 million meals* for children and families across the heartland. Funds raised by Casey’s guests during the roundup at the register campaign and with the support of 250,000 meals from Monster Energy will benefit 53 Feeding America® network food banks in 16 states where Casey’s operates.

“Millions of people across our nation’s heartland are faced with the difficult reality of wondering where their next meal will come from. Those in need are our neighbors, and Casey’s is ready to join Feeding America® for another year in the fight against hunger,” said Ena Williams, Chief Operating Officer at Casey’s. “Building on our partnership, and from the continued generosity of Casey’s guests, we can ensure that food is available and accessible.”

“Families, children and individuals across the country continue to feel the impact of inflation,” said Lauren Biedron, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America®. “And we appreciate dedicated partners like Casey’s and their commitment to giving back to the communities they serve, because we know that working together will always achieve greater results.”

The mission to end hunger remains as important as ever. Food insecurity continues to impact rural communities, where a large portion of Casey’s stores are located. According to Feeding America, one in eight children are at risk of hunger, and 5.2 million seniors aged 60+ faced hunger in 2021.

Casey’s guests can join the mission and help reach this year’s 10 million meal goal by:

Rounding up when they shop at Casey’s: Guests can round up their purchases when they shop at their local Casey’s.

Guests can round up their purchases when they shop at their local Casey’s. Ordering online at Caseys.com: When ordering Casey’s handmade, delicious pizza or other Casey’s favorites, guests now have the option to add a donation to their online orders.

When ordering Casey’s handmade, delicious pizza or other Casey’s favorites, guests now have the option to add a donation to their online orders. Buy a meal, give a meal: Casey’s will help provide up to 1 million meals total this year to 53 food banks when guests purchase a pizza slice and any size fountain drink combo.

As part of its ‘Here For Good’ mission to create stronger communities, Casey’s guests have helped provide millions of meals* to their neighbors since 2020. The impacts are long-lasting. Read more in the Casey’s blog to learn about the people benefiting from their continued generosity.

*$1 helps to provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.