Casey’s General Stores is kicking off a month-long giving campaign, in partnership with LIFEWTR, to support local schools in communities across its 16-state footprint.

Throughout January, Casey’s guests can round up their purchases to provide funding for projects and initiatives at K-12 public and nonprofit, private schools. In addition, $1 will be donated for every purchase of a LIFEWTR brand drink and a Mega Slice, up to $25,000 total.

“Teachers continue to demonstrate heroic efforts in the face of challenging school years, educating our children in schools, online and even sometimes both at the same time,” said Megan Elfers, Vice President of Marketing at Casey’s. “We are proud to do our part to support them, our schools and our communities when they need us most.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Casey’s to aid schools, particularly during these school years that saw a multitude of changes brought on by the pandemic,” said Guillermo Prieto, Director of Shopper Marketing, PepsiCo Beverage North America, Central Division. “This is a way for us to give back to our local communities while also reminding teachers that we have their backs as they navigate the waters of educating in this environment.”

Last fall, Casey’s announced its Cash for Classrooms grant program. Ranging from $1,000 to $50,000, the grants can be used for physical improvements, material needs, teacher support and community engagement initiatives. Grant recipients will be announced in March.

More information can be found at: www.caseys.com/community.