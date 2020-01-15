Casey’s General Stores leadership and store team members rang the NASDAQ opening bell recently, signaling the start of the day’s trading session. Casey’s is the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States.

“I’m pleased to be here to ring the opening bell alongside our Casey’s team members,” said Darren Rebelez, President and Chief Executive Officer, Casey’s. “Already a 50-year retail success story, Casey’s is accelerating its growth for the next 50 years. On top of a momentous 2019 where we sold more than 85 million slices of pizza and experienced our sixth consecutive quarter of growth, we’re on track to open 85 new stores by May 2020—demonstrating to our guests and investors that we are Here for Good.”

Backed by strong financial performance, Casey’s is committing to grow its store footprint by three to five percent each year for the next three years, focusing on flexible store models to ensure the unique needs of each location and its community are met. The company is also reaching more guests through digital and technology, including the new Casey’s Rewards program, expanding online assortment and increasing delivery options.

Casey’s General Stores is a Fortune 500 company operating over 2,100 convenience stores in 16 states.