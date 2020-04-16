Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (CASY), announced restaurant industry veteran Michelle Wickham will join the company as Vice President, Food Service. In this role, Wickham will continue to evolve Casey’s $1.1B prepared food service business, advancing the incorporation of a restaurant mindset for menu, quality, consistency and innovation across the company’s 16-state store footprint.

“Michelle’s extensive experience in the restaurant industry will be crucial for the continuing elevation of our guests’ experience with convenient food,” said Tom Brennan, Chief Merchandising Officer at Casey’s General Stores. “We look forward to her leadership and the passion and energy she will bring in helping Casey’s ensure our stores are consistently delivering delicious food and beverages, on-the-go, and at the highest quality.”

Wickham brings more than 30 years of restaurant industry experience, across quick service, fast casual and casual dining. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Culinary, Category, R&D Management, and Catering for national burger chain Red Robin. Previously, Wickham worked in a number of operational, sales, and product development roles with Qdoba Mexican Eats, the Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, Seattle’s Best, and Yum! Brands.

“I am thrilled to join Casey’s and truly meet guests where, how and when they want Casey’s delicious food,” said Wickham.