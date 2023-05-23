Casey’s, the third largest convenience retailer and fifth largest pizza chain in the United States, today announced an enhanced mobile app experience for its loyalty program – Casey’s Rewards. The updated experience includes a refreshed app design that makes it easier than ever for Casey’s Rewards members to track their points, redeem for rewards, and see how much money they’ve saved by shopping with Casey’s Rewards.

Members earn 10 points per $1 spent on many items inside the store, or when ordering pizza, and 5 points per gallon of fuel. Points can be redeemed for Casey’s Cash to use at the store, for fuel discounts at the pump, or to make a donation to a local school. Guests can redeem for rewards with as few as 250 points.

As part of the refreshed Casey’s Rewards experience, members can use many popular features:

New, quick redeem options so guests can easily choose their rewards;

Easy access to savings with Member Deals and personalized offers;

New lifetime savings tracker to show how much guests have saved; and

Shareable referral codes to invite friends and earn bonus points.

More than a third of Casey’s transactions now come from its loyalty members, who visit more often and spend more per trip than non-members. Casey’s also has a highly active loyalty membership, about half of whom shop with the brand at least monthly using Casey’s Rewards.

“Digital has become the front door to our stores, and the Casey’s app is at the center of that experience for our guests. Having that mobile-first engagement is also what consumers have come to expect today. We’re excited to offer this enhanced Rewards experience to the millions of guests we serve across the heartland and beyond,” added Mike Templeton, Director of Digital Guest Experience at Casey’s.

In addition to the new loyalty features, members can still easily order a handmade pizza, cheesy breadsticks, and hundreds of convenience items with just a few taps. Guests can also use the app inside the store to scan their QR code at checkout and get points for their purchase. Members receive 10 cents off per gallon on their first fill-up after joining, a free donut or cookie on their birthday, and many opportunities to get bonus points when they make special purchases.

Casey’s Rewards launched in January 2020 and saw a million accounts registered within the first few weeks. Casey’s recently surpassed six million total members enrolled during its third annual 24 Days of Casey’s Rewards event in December 2022.